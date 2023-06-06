Social Circle City Schools

Social Circle City Schools is one step closer to the long-held vision of building a new elementary school after board members approved negotiations to begin to purchase property on which to build the new facility.

The Social Circle Board of Education met May 31 in a called meeting to discuss real estate and came out of executive session to vote to allow SCCS Superintendent Carrie Booher to move forward with negotiations for a city property on which to build the new school.

