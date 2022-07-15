A request by Walton County District 4 commissioner Lee Bradford to begin using flashing LED lights on stop signs at three intersections was approved during the board’s July meeting on Tuesday.
Bradford said there has been an increase in accidents at various intersections in the county due to distracted driving. The lights could help prevent accidents similar to the one at Jack’s Creek/Snow’s Mill where an ambulance was totaled, Bradford said.
“It could potentially save a life from a distracted driver,” Bradford said.
In addition to Snow’s Mill/Jacks’s Creek, the lighted signs will also be installed at the intersections of Old Monroe Madison/Pleasant Valley and Monroe-Jersey/HD Atha.
The three intersections will serve as a “test pilot” for later when additional lights would be installed using possible TSPOST funds.
The LED lights are solar powered and have batteries with a three to five-year lifespan.
There was some opposition to the plan. District 2 commissioner Mark Banks asked if the board was qualified to decide where the lights needed to go.
Chairman David Thompson asked if there could be any liability concerns if the lighted stop signs were used at one intersection but not another another where a wreck occurred.
The BOC voted 5-1 to move forward on the project with Banks in opposition.
