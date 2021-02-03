ATHENS, Ga. — Terrell William Benton Jr., a retired attorney who practiced in Monroe and represented the local school system, died Sunday.
He was 85.
Benton was a native of Jackson County. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1960 with a degree in agriculture and later earned a law degree at UGA, entering the bar in 1962.
He began his litigation career at the Monroe firm that became known as Preston & Benton, now known as Preston & Malcom, the oldest law firm in Walton County.
Benton later joined the Athens firm of Erwin, Epting, Gibson and Chavis, and in 2003 became part of the firm of Hall, Booth, Smith and, working there until he retired after 51 years in the law profession.
He was nationally known as an expert in education law, serving as counsel for the Clarke, Oconee and Walton school districts for several decades.
Benton was member of the Athens Rotary Club, achieving Paul Harris Fellow status.
During the 1960s, he drove his friend Jimmy Carter around in a Volkswagen Beetle, drumming up votes as he ran for governor.
Benton is survived by his wife, the former Jo Dunahoo; their children, Alice Benton and Terrell W. “Chip” Benton III; and five grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Oconee Hill Cemetery.
