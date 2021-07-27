The Monroe City Council sent Walton County a clear message Tuesday night regarding the proposed site for a new county jail: not on East Church Street, and not in any residential neighborhood.
The council unanimously approved a resolution formally objecting to the proposed site for a new jail, while affirming that the city is interested in working with Walton County leaders and Sheriff Joe Chapman in finding what they consider a more appropriate location.
The resolution also recommends a new feasibility study be conducted rather than the county relying on a study that is more than 8 years old, and authorizes the city administrator to work with the county and sheriff on finding a new location for the jail.
Mayor John Howard told a packed crowd of residents that he had met Tuesday with Walton County Commission Chairman David Thompson. In a public statement, Thompson said his goal was to find a site that was safe for law enforcement, convenient to transport prisoners and keep government buildings within close proximity.
“We know that wherever we put the jail, someone is not going to be happy, but I’m open to considering other option,” Thompson said in the joint news release.
Commissioners had voted earlier this month to pursue a deal for land off East Church Street that backs up to the county Government Building on South Hammond Drive.
