Social Circle city officials repeated their intent to keep the city’s current 7.9 millage rate unchanged for 2021-22 during a public hearing Tuesday, but heard proposals to raise gas, solid waste and water rates next fiscal year.
City Manager Adele Schirmer presented the proposed $18.5 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Assessed property values in the city limits of Social Circle increased 5.83% on average this year, according to the city manager. The 7.9 millage rate would provide $1.74 million from property taxes.
Schirmer broke down the proposed budget fund balances for 2021-22: $5.6 million for the General Fund, $7 million for the water and sewer fund; $4 million for gas; more than $368,475 for solid waste; and $1.1 million for SPLOST.
She said the proposed utility fee increases are necessary to enable the city to reinvest in its infrastructure.
The city manager said the average customer’s monthly water bill would increase 2.5%, $62.99 from $61.44.
Social Circle’s gas rates, which according to Schirmer remain the lowest in the region, would increase by roughly 5%. If approved, the customer charge for residential gas would increase to $9 from $4.90, and to $15 from $9.10 for commercial users.
Rates for solid waste would rise by 3.5% she said. An average customer’s rates would increase to $16.55 from $15.99 a month.
A resident spoke against raising water rates, telling council members that his and his neighbors’ water pressure had for more than a year remained at the lowest allowed legal minimum and therefore the city should not charge them more.
Councilman Tyson Jackson asked where the city was on improving water pressure.
Schirmer responded that the city has so far made $5 million to $6 million worth of improvements to its water and sewer system, and further upgrades have yet to be made. She suggested inviting the engineer involved in utility system planning to speak to council at the next budget hearing.
The city manager also proposed including a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to maintain market competitiveness and retain employees. Schirmer recommended next year’s budget include merit increases of 2% for employees who meet or exceed expectations.
The next mill rate hearings will held at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at the Social Circle Theater, 650 Ashley Drive; and 6:30 p.m. June 15 at the middle school activity center.
