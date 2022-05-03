Voters began making their voices heard on Monday as in-person, early voting began for the May 24 primary.
Advance in-person voting is being held at Nowell Recreation Center in Monroe and Meridian Park in Loganville. The hours will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. starting May 2 and continuing through May 20. There will be Saturday voting on May 7 and May 14 during the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Voters may also cast their ballot at their assigned polling location on primay election day, May 24. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can contact the Walton County elections office at 770-267-1337 if you do not know your assigned polling location.
Qualifying for the primary was held in March. There was plenty of interest for the race to represent Walton County in Congress.
A total of eight Republicans qualified along with five Democrats.
Only two incumbents in a county office drew a challenge.
Dr. Jeremy Adams, the District 5 representative on the Board of Commissioners, faces Laurie Jacks in the May 24 Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Adrienne N. Dowdy Odum.
Lee Bradford, the District 4 commissioner faces challenger Jamie McCord in the primary. Kevin Kelley had qualified for the race but has since suspended his campaign.
Republican Bo Warren of District 1 was unopposed.
All three incumbents on the Walton County Board of Education also will be reelected without opposition. Democrat Simoan Capers Baker in District 1 and Republicans Karen Brown (District 2) and Tom Gibson (District 5) signed up for new terms; none are opposed.
The race to represent Walton County and the 10th District in Congress has been hotly contested as candidates view the area as an essential place to do well at the ballot box.
Eight men are battling for the Republican nomination. Mike Collins, a Jackson trucking business owner, is the money leader and he fell just short in a 2014 bid which was won by Jody Hice.
Two Walton County candidates are in the race: Marc McMain, a publisher, and Mitchell Swan, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former state Rep. Vernon Jones. Hice, the area’s congressman since 2015, has endorsed state Rep. Timothy Barr.
Hice is running in the GOP primary for Secretary of State.
Also battling in the Republican primary for the 10th district are Paul Broun, David Curry and Alan Sims.
Five Democrats are seeking the position including the 2018 and 2020 nominee, Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville. She was far behind Hice in the general election both times.
Johnson-Green is back for a third try but faces four other candidates in the Democratic primary including Jessica Fore, Phyllis Hatcher, Paul Walton and Loganville’s Femi Oduwole.
Incumbent governor Brian Kemp has drawn primary opposition in the GOP primary, most noticably from former U.S. Senator David Perdue. The two have had heated one-on-one debates.
There are five candidates in the Republican primary for governor. In addition to Kemp and Perdue, Kandiss Taylor, Tom Williams and Catherine Davis will also be on the primary ballot.
Another race which has the attention of Walton County voters this year is the U.S. Senate race.
Herschel Walker, a football hero for decades in the state for leading the University of Georgia to the national championship in 1980, has thrown his hat into the political ring as he looks to unseat Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Walker faces primary opposition on the GOP side but he been the clear front-runner since campaigning began.
Warnock defeated Kelly Loeffler in 2020 in a jungle primary. Loeffler was chosen by Kemp to step in for former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson. She then lost in her bid to be elected to the remainder of the term.
Warnock’s win in that race helped turn the U.S. Senate in the favor of the Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.