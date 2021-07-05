MONROE, Ga. — Fire departments from around the region sent crews and equipment to show respect for one of their own who died.
Nick Hayes, a fireman with Rockdale County Fire Rescue, was laid to rest Monday.
Hayes, who lived in Walton County, died Friday after an illness. He was 42.
Services were Monday afternoon at the Corinth Christian Church in the Youth community, and he was buried with honors by his department at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home of Loganville was in charge of the arrangements.
Hayes was survived by his wife, Susan Cassidy Hayes; three children, Maegan, Carter Ryan and Christian Elizabeth; and his parents.
Hayes was a member of Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge 703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.