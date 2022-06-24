From staff reports
A man that attacked multiple women in Felker Park in Monroe several years ago plead guilty and was sentenced last week in Walton County Superior Court.
On June 15 prior to jury selection, Deonta Branch pleaded guilty to Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape, Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape, Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Sexual Battery, and three counts of Sexual Battery, according to a release from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Branch was sentenced to a total of 50 years with the first 25 years in prison.
Once released, Branch is banned from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit which covers Newton and Walton counties, and is to have no contact with the victims.
Branch will also be required to register as a sex offender, documents said.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Fletcher, Investigator Aimee Oliver, Victim Services Director Kim Kelly, and Legal Assistant Melanie Sims.
“I am so proud of the hard-work of my office in this case,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley. “I am especially grateful for Investigator Oliver for putting herself in potential harm’s way to help apprehend a violent sexual predator.
Her hard work, along with Chief Investigator Josh Chambers, other investigators from my office, and the excellent work by Chief R.V. Watts and the Monroe Police Department, this case was resolved with an admission of guilt and an appropriate sentence for the crimes. This is another example that justice is best achieved when law enforcement agencies work together.”
The DA’s office laid out the investigation and subsequent arrest in detail.
In October 2018, a man sexually assaulted multiple women in Felker Park in Monroe in broad daylight. One of the assaults was stopped by good samaritans who ran to the victim’s aid when they heard her screaming. Due to these events, the MPD began the investigation after the first incident and provided more of a presence in the park.
On the morning of Oct. 29, 2018, the third day in a row of these assaults in Felker Park, the MPD requested assistance from the DA’s office because one of the victims spoke Spanish. DA’s office Chief Investigator Chambers and now Chief Assistant DA Cliff Howard, who speaks Spanish, met with this victim and members of the MPD. Chambers offered further assistance and DA investigators agreed to assist in canvassing the neighborhoods surrounding the park.
At lunch time that day, DA Investigator Aimee Oliver went to Felker Park to walk the track, and to be there if there was another incident involving this individual. While walking the track, Investigator Oliver observed a man matching the description from the previous victims sitting in an area that was concealed. After Oliver passed him, he began to follow her. Oliver then sent a text message to other DA investigators who quickly responded to that area.
As Oliver made it to the top of a hill on the track, she did not see the man following her anymore. Chief Investigator Chambers, as he was heading towards Oliver’s location, observed a different woman walking on the track with this same man following her. As Chambers got close to the woman, he asked her if she knew the man behind her. She stated that she did not. Chambers then detained the man who was later identified as Deonta Branch.
One of the prior victims identified Branch as the assailant. Another victim was assisted by the GBI in making a sketch of her assailant. The MPD handled the arrest and investigation. The case was then turned over for prosecution to the DA’s Office.
Branch was indicted in January 2019. He later pleaded not guilty and announced ready for trial in August 2019. The trial was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
