Walton County and all of America paid tribute to those who have given their lives so we can all enjoy life under a blanket of freedom.
A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday morning at the Walton County Veterans Memorial Park in Monroe with guest speaker Col. Mitchell Swan expanding on what it means to love freedom.
“If you won’t die for freedom, then you don’t love,” the 30-year United States Marine Corps veteran said. “You might like it, but you don’t love it.”
Swan began his service in the Marines under President Ronald Reagan and continued until President Donald Trump was in office. He said Memorial Day is a time to remember what the fallen have given to each of us.
“It takes courage to even step onto a battle field,” he said. “You can’t die on a battle field until you first show up. Courage is contagious. Serving your country and giving your life is hard. It’s not easy but we must have the grit and mus show bravery. If you truly want to honor those who gave their lives, do it with your actions. Stop hoping for someone else to make the sacrifice. Don’t just remember on Memorial Day. We have to take action to defend our country.”
The Presentation of Colors at Monday’s ceremony was by The American Legion Post 233. Invocation was given by the Rev. Todd Ware and the Rev. Josef Buffaloe sang the National Anthem. Steve Brown was master of ceremony. Walton County Chairman David Thompson also addressed those in attendance.
The presentation of the memorial wreath was by the VFW Post 4421. A moment of silence followed by the playing of tabs concluded the ceremony.
