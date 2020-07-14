MONROE, Ga. — Commissioners voted unanimously to name Charna Parker as the county’s planning and development director.
Parker succeeds Mike Martin, who retired after nearly 21 years in the position.
“It’s mighty big shoes to fill, but I’m going to try,” Parker said after the Walton County Board of Commissioners vote on July 7.
Parker has 24 years of experience with the county government. She began her career on March 26, 1996, as a permit technician, and later was the office manager in the Planning and Development Department.
She has most recently served as the assistant director of planning and development.
“The Board of Commissioners is excited to work with Charna in her new position,” Chairman Kevin Little said in a statement. “She has proven her ability to lead the Planning and Development Department through years of hard work and continued dedication.
“She is poised to lead Walton County into the next era, and we are excited to see where she takes us.”
Parker has an associate degree in business management and began her career with Georgia Central Bank (now Pinnacle Bank), spending eight years as a teller, assistant head cashier and administrative assistant.
She is a lifelong resident of Walton County.
Martin served in the position since Nov. 29, 1999. He previously served in the U.S. Army and had retired from DeKalb County after working as planning director there for 10 years.
“It has truly been an honor to serve Walton County as the planning and development director for the last 20 years,” Martin said in a statement.
Little said Martin was a “wonderful asset” to the county, especially during a period of substantial growth in the early 2000s.
“The Planning and Development Department flourished under his leadership and has a strong foundation for more growth in the future,” Little said last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.