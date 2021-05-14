Both the Walton County School District and the Social Circle City Schools system have chosen to push forward with an early vote on the next Education Local Option Sales Tax.
The 1% sales tax, which provides funding for school buildings, construction, equipment and other material needs for the public schools within Walton County, has been approved in five-year intervals five previous times.
The five-year sunset for each ELOST is only one expiration date for each iteration of the sales tax. Each ELOST also has a set dollar amount it can collect and the current one, ELOST V, is set to hit that cap three months earlier than anticipated.
To avoid a gap in funding, system officials have pushed to have a vote on continuing the sales tax, with ELOST VI, this fall to have it in place and ready to go as soon as possible.
The early vote will require the school systems to pay to hold a county-wide election, as the current election calendar for 2021 has no other seats on the ballot requiring anything beyond individual city elections.
But school officials said it will not only give them a head start on getting the new ELOST approve, but provide a fail-safe if the ELOST is not approve this time around. State law only allows a vote on the sales tax every 12 months. If the ELOST VI vote in November fails, the school systems can still hold the vote next November and hit the original deadline for extending the sales tax.
Both the Walton County Board of Education and Social Circle Board of Education approved the measure this week in unanimous votes at their individual board meetings.
In other board news, the WCBOE voted to move the district border between Bay Creek Elementary School and Loganville Elementary School. Currently the line between the two schools’ districted area cuts right through a new apartment complex in the city right on Highway 78 between Trident Trail and the Bay Ridge area.
The new line will shift the border to the east of Loganville High School, to annex additional land into the BCES area so that all families within the complex will go to one school system. The change will not affect any current students but was made with further growth in mind.
Social Circle also has growth on its mind as it prepares to start work toward building a new elementary school, a K-5 school which would replace both Social Circle Primary and Elementary schools.
Board Chairman John Callahan said the budget for next year will be balanced in order to provide a surplus to start working towards that goal.
“To build a school, you need a certain amount of funds in reserve,” he said. “This will allow us to get a start on that.”
The hope is to begin construction on the new building in the winter of 2023 to open in the fall of 2024. The school would contain more than 800 students, plus pre-K students.
SCCS superintendent Robbie Hooker said it was a big project for the system, which has not built a new school building since the joint Social Circle Middle-High School building decades ago.
“These are exciting times in Social Circle,” Hooker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.