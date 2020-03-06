MONROE, Ga. — David Thompson, a Republican businessman from Monroe, will become the next chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
Thompson qualified on Monday and was the only person to have signed up to run as of the end of the qualifying period at noon Friday.
The first-time politician announced his campaign in the summer of 2018, and strong support from the local Republican Party and Sheriff Joe Chapman apparently scared off competition. He was the only person to qualify after Chairman Kevin Little decided not to seek a sixth term.
District 2 Commissioner Mark C. Banks, a Loganville Republican, drew a challenge from Democrat Fiera Hill, a Loganville resident who works in customer service.
A Republican primary will decide the District 3 seat between Wesley Jackson of Jersey and incumbent Timmy Shelnutt of the Youth community.
The District 6 seat features two familiar candidates vying to unseat Commissioner Kirklyn Dixon, who has completed a party switch.
James M. “Jim” Robertson, a Republican from Monroe and former county employee, qualified Monday. He'll face Dixon, the incumbent, in the May 19 GOP primary.
Lidia Garrett of Monroe qualified Friday morning. She was the Democratic nominee four years ago, losing to Dixon, who ran as an independent after previously being elected as a Democrat.