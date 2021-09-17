For more than two years, the curtain has remained down at the corner of South Broad and West Spring streets, where the doors have been sealed on the burgeoning project known as The Roe.
The logo repeated across the barricades hiding away construction originally promised the grocery/eatery combination business was coming in 2020, until pandemic delays turned that promise into false optimism and blown deadlines. Early this year, as construction resumed at last, the 2020 arrival date was altered to say it was coming in “2020-ish” with an additional shout-out to COVID-19 for the late arrival.
But at last the curtain is up and the doors open at The Roe.
At least, on one side of the building.
“It feels wonderful,” Tyler South, co-owner of The Roe, said on finally opening the long-awaited downtown business. “It’s been a long time and a lot of effort, but everyone involved has given their maximum.”
The Roe isn’t entirely done — the restaurant part of the business is still under construction, with a chef to be hired, menus to be devised and, most of all, final renovations to be done on the space where the Mike Cash Megastore used to be.
But the grocery side of the business is open at long last, offering fresh-cut meats from a full-time butcher, freshly made sourdough bread, locally sourced produce, carefully selected beers and wines and a variety of other ingredients for a number of meals.
Co-owner Daniel South said the inspiration for this side of the building came from an overseas excursion he and his spouse took.
“My wife and I visited overseas and she was really inspired by the places we saw over there,” South said. “Little shops that offered everything you could need to make delicious meals. It was very fresh, very old world.”
Soon, they started to wonder if they could bring such an experience to Monroe and began to envision The Roe.
“We wanted a place that showed the roots of where it started,” South said. “This would be something new in the city, a small, eclectic place that shows off its history.”
It does just that, as South said they repurposed as much as they could from the previous layers of the building to demonstrate what used to be in the downtown space. Certain floors use wood from removed upper layers. A marble wall in the unfinished restaurant repurposes rediscovered tile from the building’s past existence as a bank.
“We’re paying homage to what it was,” South said. “We’ve re-used everything we could possibly use.”
Currently, South said The Roe is taking things slowly as it builds up to full opening. It held a soft opening this past week, welcoming friends and family as well as any passerby who noticed the doors were open. They expect more to arrive this week as normal operations kick in, and to expand as time goes on.
Bar staff is being trained now to open the outdoor patio to customers in the near future. Restrooms are being decorated by local artists to give each one a unique feeling. A back room for rented gatherings will be available once food is on the menu, with the restaurant the last thing on the itinerary at the moment.
“The idea is to live with this a bit,” South said. “We’ll add a little at a time. We plan to start offering sandwiches soon, for instance.”
South wants the restaurant to serve food made with things found in the store, so anyone could make the same meals with what they could buy in the shop.
“We really want this place to be a learning experience,” South said.
The actual menu will be left up to the chef, once hired, but South expects sandwiches, burgers, charcuterie boards and other offerings using their meats, cheeses and breads to be available eventually.
South said it’s been a struggle having to delay opening for so long.
“It’s hard,” he said. “You want to just put the open sign up and go forward. But we also want everything to be right. We’ve done all these things and taken care of all these details, we don’t want something marring that if we can avoid it.”
So slow and steady remains the key to winning the race at The Roe. For now, the butcher shop will be the forward-facing portion of the building while the rest builds up behind the scenes, but Tyler South said they’re thrilled to have something to offer the public at long last.
“Everyone’s been clamoring for it,” he said.
“Knowing the community was behind us and supportive has been great.”
