MONROE, Ga. — Early voting kicked off Monday and not even foul weather could keep voters from coming out to weigh in on a pair of vital elections to determine the future of the next several years of political power.
The runoff for two U.S. Senate seats — between Sen. David Perdue and his challenger, Jon Ossoff, and appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler and challenger Raphael Warnock — has the eyes of the nation on it, as the two seats will determine which party will control the U.S. Senate. Currently Republicans hold 50 seats and Democrats and independents 48 seats, meaning if Democrats defeat the two Republican incumbents they would control the Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote once she is sworn in on Jan. 20.
Turnout is expected to be high, though Republican claims of voter fraud in the presidential race are seen as threatening a possible conservative boycott of the runoff in at least some circles.
None of that was mentioned by the voters at Nowell Recreation Center Monday morning, though such matters were clearly on the minds of some of those casting ballots.
“Our country really depends on this,” Louisa Baxter, of Monroe, said, adding she decided to vote on Monday to ensure her vote was counted. “I wanted to get it out of the way. I had time today so I came out to vote.”
Michael Clayton, of Monroe, said he wanted to vote in this election to make sure his voice was included in those determining who goes to Washington.
“I felt like this is my civic duty,” Clayton said. “I try to come out to vote every chance I get.”
Clayton decide to vote on Monday to avoid possible crowding down the line.
“I wanted to avoid any long lines,” Clayton said.
Early voting will continue through the end of the calendar year.
The formal election date will be Jan. 5.
