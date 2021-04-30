There are events across Walton County to meet every one’s varied interests this merry month of May.
This Thursday the City of Loganville will observe the National Day of Prayer from noon to 1:30 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. A ceremony to pray for local, state and national leaders will be held.
The Infinity Show Band kicks off Monroe Downtown’s First Friday Concert Series. The season opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, on the future Town Green at the corner of South Madison Avenue and East Church Street in Monroe.
Infinity Show plays a wide range of musical genres including rock ’n’ Roll, blues, disco, R&B, reggae, jazz, Latin, zydeco and hits from the 1950s to today. Admission is free and people may bring chairs. No outside alcohol is permitted. Alcohol may be bought onsite or at a downtown restaurant using the Monroe branded to-go cup. For more information, visit
The Monroe Farmers Market opens at 8:30 a.m. May 8 on Court Street downtown. Booths will close at 1 p.m. The market will run Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market will close if it rains.
The Social Circle Farmer’s Market season opened in March. The Farmer’s Market is located in Friendship Park and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
A carnival in Loganville will be held May 13-16 at the field next to City Hall. There will be rides and fried desserts. Parking will be available at City Hall and on vacant land the city owns along Main Street. Spaces closest to the carnival site will be reserved for handicapped drivers. Discounted advance tickets for rides will be sold at City Hall prior to the event. For information visit loganville-ga.gov.
Social Circle will begin its Main Street summer concert series on May 14, from 7-9 p.m. in Friendship Park. Visit socialcirclega.gov.
The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts will hold its Nature Meets Art garden tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Ten gardens are included in the tour; seven are home gardens and three are specialty public gardens. Experts will be on hand in many of the gardens. Tickets cost $30 and are on sale at MWCA, located at 205 S. Broad St., Monroe. Call 770-207-8937 or visit
The 17th annual Masters Car Club Car Show will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 in downtown Loganville, at 4385 Pecan St. The car show will benefit Almsprings Food Basket, a nonprofit food pantry. Parking is available at Loganville First United Methodist Church and an empty lot at 210 Main St. For more information, call David Sparks at 404-725-4960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.