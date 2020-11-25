Three men were arrested after police searched a home and vehicles late Friday night.
Watkinsville police searched an apartment in the 100 block of VFW Drive and said they were able to arrest one man who is a direct supplier of methamphetamine.
Stanton Harris Sears, 41, of Watkinsville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intention to sell or distribute, and with the possession of drug-related objects. He was held without bond in the Oconee County Jail.
Michael Bradley Boulware, 20, and 52-year-old Donald Fitzgerald Copeland, both of Monroe, were charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Boulware was being held on $7,500 bond. Copeland’s bond was set at $5,000.
In searching the home, police found bagged and precut meth and additional substances that will be sent to a state crime lab for identification, along with drug-related items and paraphernalia.
“WPD officers will continue working to combat the complex and sophisticated ways people manufacture and distribute drugs,” Chief Shannon D. Brock said in a statement.
Although Watkinsville police said Boulware lived in Monroe, Oconee County Jail records showed him with a Woodruff, South Carolina, address.
The arrests came five days after police arrested an Athens teen on charges of robbery and assault in connection with the shooting of a man in the same neighborhood.
Cameron Bellamy, 16, was arrested early on the morning of Nov. 15 after two people were shot during an armed robbery attempt at a VFW Drive home.
