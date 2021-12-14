MONROE, Ga. — New districts are on the agenda for a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners this week.
The board has called the special meeting for 5 p.m. Friday at the Historic Walton County Courthouse, at 111 S. Broad St. in downtown Monroe.
Governments from Congress to local school boards are redrawing district lines after the 2020 census, and the Walton County Board of Commissioners isn’t exempt. Districts must be roughly equal in population — in the case of the six districts in Walton County, about 16,112 people each.
Under the plan that will be presented Friday, only one of the districts — District 2, now represented by Loganville Republican Mark Banks — deviates by more than 1% either way. It has 206 people more than the target.
New lines must be approved before elections. This year, voters will select commissioners in Districts 1, 4 and 5.
Under the current maps, Bold Springs Republican Bo Warren represents District 1. The district includes the Between, Loganville North, Bay Creek and Bold Springs precincts. Warren was appointed to fill out the unexpired term of the late Commissioner Tommy Stringer in 2018 and won a full term later that year.
Lee Bradford, a Republican from Good Hope, represents District 4. He was reelected without opposition in 2018. The 4th District includes the Gratis, Between, Social Circle, West Monroe, Mountain, Blasingame, Good Hope and Whatley precincts.
Dr. Jeremy Adams, a Republican from Monroe, also was reelected without opposition three years ago. His 5th District represents all or parts of the Walker Park, Gratis, Between, South Monroe, North Monroe, East Monroe, West Monroe and Bold Springs precincts.
The chairman (currently Monroe Republican David Thompson) and commissioners from Districts 2 (Banks), 3 (Timmy Shelnutt, a Loganville Republican) and 6 (Kirklyn Dixon, a Monroe Republican) will be back on the ballot in 2024.
All districts as proposed are majority-white except one, District 6. In that one, 48% of the population is white alone, 41% is Black alone and just under 5% is Hispanic.
District 6 also has the only minority commissioner, Dixon.
The agenda also calls for discussion about a proposed land donation from 81 Investment Co. LLC and MFT Land Investments LLC. The land is along state Route 81.
MFT Land is tied to Loganville-based Reliant Homes. The company donated nearly 124 acres to the city of Monroe last year for a park along the Alcovy River.
County tax records show 81 Investment Co. owns 117 acres along state Route 81 just north of Walnut Grove, surrounding 3.75 acres owned by MFT Land and a 3.24-acre tract where Walton County Fire Rescue Station 3 is located.
