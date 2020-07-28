MONROE, Ga. — A lightning strike caused a fire that burned a shed Tuesday.
It happened in the 1600 block of Marble Rock Way in unincorporated Monroe, near Between.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said the department responded to the fire in a 10-by-10 outdoor shed. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
“The shed was a total loss, as well as the contents,” League said.
Fires caused by lightning strikes have been commonplace in recent weeks. Loganville and county firefighters responded to a fire likely caused by lightning on Old Zion Cemetery Road on July 21. Earlier that day, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Mystic Drive north of Loganville.
