The field for Walton County Sheriff is growing.
Douglas Schad, administration services manager for the City of Lawrenceville Police Department, officially announced his campaign to run for the Sheriff of Walton County. He joins Walton County deputy sheriff Keith Brooks who announced on June 13 that he would be running for the position.
Current Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman has indicated that he will retire after serving five terms.
Both Schad and Brooks are running as Republicans.
Schad, who has been employed by the City of Lawrenceville in various law enforcement positions since graduating from the Police Academy in 2002, made the announcement on his Facebook page.
“Today is a very special day for me,” he said. “It marks the 54th wedding anniversary of my parents and in honor of them, today I officially announce my campaign for Sheriff of Walton.
“Ever since I began my law enforcement career, my father jokingly would call me, ‘Sheriff Schad.’ It wasn’t until after his death, that my mother and I spoke about me actually running for office. She had always been one of my biggest fans throughout my life and we talked up until her death about running for sheriff.”
Schad, who has been a Walton County resident since 2019, already has established a website and social media sites giving information about himself, his career and the platform on which he is running. He encourages voters to visit his site.
“For the last 23 years, the City of Lawrenceville has had their faith and trust in my abilities to lead them into the future. I hope that I can earn both your faith and your trust on March 12 by voting for me in the Republican Primary,” he said.
For more information on Schad’s campaign for Walton County sheriff, visit his official campaign website at schad4walton.com.
