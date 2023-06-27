Schad for Sheriff

The field for Walton County Sheriff is growing.

Douglas Schad, administration services manager for the City of Lawrenceville Police Department, officially announced his campaign to run for the Sheriff of Walton County. He joins Walton County deputy sheriff Keith Brooks who announced on June 13 that he would be running for the position. 

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

