MONROE, Ga. — Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and 106 of his colleagues from around the state endorsed Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection on Tuesday.
The Kemp campaign announced the endorsements, as well as those of Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King.
Other area sheriffs endorsing Kemp include Jud Smith of Barrow County, Robert Markley of Morgan County and James Hale Jr. of Oconee County.
“I’m incredibly honored to receive the endorsement of so many members of our heroic law enforcement community,” Kemp said.
Carr and King, both Republicans, said they stand with the governor as he seeks another term.
“Gov. Brian Kemp has shown incredible leadership during very challenging times, and I am proud to stand with him,” Carr said.
“Under Gov. Kemp, Georgians are safer and our economy is thriving because he took a balanced approach during the pandemic that protected both lives and livelihoods. He is battling crime by going after gangs and human trafficking, he has created tens of thousands of new jobs and he is aggressively pushing back against the unlawful (President Joe) Biden mandates and federal overreach.”
Carr is seeking a second full term. King is running for a first full term after Kemp appointed him to the job of insurance and safety fire commissioner in 2019.
King said he supports Kemp for his backing of law enforcement, specifically the bonuses for first responders in Georgia through federal COVID-19 relief money that came to the state.
“As a lawman and soldier, I am proud to stand with Gov. Kemp as he seeks reelection in 2022 because he unapologetically stands with us — and always will,” said King, a former Doraville police chief and a member of the Georgia National Guard.
Reports in Atlanta media in recent weeks indicate former Sen. David Perdue of Sea Island may be considering a challenge of Kemp in the 2022 GOP primary. Announced candidates include former state Rep. Vernon Jones and south Georgia educator Kandiss Taylor.
