MONROE, Ga. — Two pedestrians were struck by a car Saturday night in downtown Monroe.
The Georgia State Patrol and local authorities responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a collision at East Spring Street and North Lumpkin Street.
Battalion Chief Andrew Dykes of the Monroe Fire Department said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Walton EMS transferred both patients to hospitals to Piedmont Walton Hospital.
It was the second time a pedestrian was struck downtown in as many days. A 23-year-old Winder woman was in serious condition at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday afternoon at West Spring Street at Wayne Street.
The intersection of West Spring and Wayne has a crosswalk and traffic signal, while there is neither where North Lumpkin meets East Spring.
The roadway was reopened within an hour.
Time to fix this. Add more speed bumps immediately!
any charges on driver? who had the right of way.. 930 on a saturday night, where dui tests performed:
We are awaiting word from the Georgia State Patrol on charges in the incident. When we hear, we'll publish a new story.
