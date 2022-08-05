Live event painter Cheryl Chastain is building a local name for herself as The Wedding Painter of Monroe.
With a decade long passion for painting, she stumbled across the world of live event artistry while working her current position at a wedding venue.
“I realized that it was something I could do to be creative and do what I love while sustaining an income,” explained Chastain.
“I was doing a tour, and this girl said something about a wedding artist. That was last November, and I did her wedding. Then, it all started from there.”
One of her most memorable occasions to date was The Georgia Peach State Bridal and Trade Expo. The event had everything that the dozens of attending brides could ever hope to find.
“It was really crazy though. They had all these bridal event trucks and a whole circus as well. There was just so much entertainment going on everywhere you looked,” said Chastain.
In hopes to narrow in on her target audience, she has been attending various events in Downtown Monroe to market herself and her paintings.
Recently, she was set up between food trucks capturing the summer event in a colorful rendition.
“I want people in Monroe to start to recognize me and just know who I am. That’s what I’m here to do—to paint events.”
“It’s also an impromptu way to market myself without spending a lot of money. I’m trying not to be the starving artist,” joked Chastain.
Just as she would in the instance of a formal event, she draws her inspirations from the life of our bustling town while she is here.
“Monroe itself is motivation,” she declared. “When you drive by every day, you see the different kind of people waiting at the crosswalks, and I’m just always wishing that I had my paint with me. I love to paint people’s different, important moments in their lives.”
