Cheryl Chastain

Cheryl Chastain picks the color that is going to be in the background of her painting.

 Cheyenne Tolleson | The Walton Tribune

Live event painter Cheryl Chastain is building a local name for herself as The Wedding Painter of Monroe.

With a decade long passion for painting, she stumbled across the world of live event artistry while working her current position at a wedding venue.

