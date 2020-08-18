Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials will discuss efforts to stop human trafficking in Georgia this week.
Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp, plus Georgia Bureau of Investigation Vic Reynolds, Attorney General Chris Carr and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Executive Director Jay Neal will give a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the state Capitol.
The Kemps have made stopping human trafficking a priority. The governor launched a website in January aimed at training state workers and the public on how to detect the warning signs of human trafficking.
It’s administered by the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, at doas.ga.gov. The department also was to offer training to more than 80,000 state employees, as well as any interested members of the public.
An executive order in 2019 created the GRACE Commission on human trafficking, led by Marty Kemp, House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones and Reynolds.
