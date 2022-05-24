A hip breakfast and dessert style restaurant that serves homestyle comfort foods will make its second home in downtown Monroe this July. Nedza’s of Athens plans to open a new location on Main Street, in the spot that once housed Butcher’s Block.
“I decided on Monroe because it’s close to where I live currently and I love going to Monroe,” said Nedza’s owner and founder Joe Nedza. “Several of my friends have moved there from Athens. I also have family who lives near Monroe.”
Nedza said he is also taking an opportunity to fill a niche in downtown Monroe.
“I noticed there weren’t any breakfast restaurants doing what we are doing there and I wanted to expand Nedza's to a place I felt could use it,” he said.
Nedza's serves comfort foods like biscuits, waffles, doughnuts and ice cream with a gourmet twist, according to the company website. The eatery makes its fare from scratch. Nedza’s also offers catering.
Another practice that sets Nedza’s apart are the cheery personalized messages customers receive along with their food orders.
Nedza, a University of Georgia alumnus, began his business while still a student. Prior to moving into a brick-and-mortar location at 1591 S. Lumpkin Street in Athens, Nedza originally served his extensive breakfast and dessert menu out of a food truck. He commented in a news release that his goal is to expand to more than 20 stores over the next 10 years.
Some of Nedza’s current employees from Athens will help man the new restaurant in Monroe, but the owner also intends to hire locals. Nedza also plans to have murals painted inside his new Monroe location.
“I love the people and food scene of Monroe and what it is becoming,” Nedza said. “I am beyond excited to grow our business with our second store being in Monroe because it truly feels like a home-y place. I feel like we can add something special to the restaurant scene of Monroe and grow with the people.”
Menu items range from $3 for side items like pimento cheese grits and breakfast potatoes to $10 breakfast plates like chicken and waffles. Coffee drinks include lattes, cappuccinos, expressos and cortados.
For more information, visit nedzas.com.
