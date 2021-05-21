The Social Circle City Council agreed to set a three-day qualifying period for candidates running in the Nov. 2 general election during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Qualifying will begin Aug. 16 and end Aug. 18.
Social Circle voters will decide who fills the council’s district 1 and 3 seats and will vote on the city school system’s Board of Education chairman and district 2 and 4 board seats. A referendum for an education special purpose local option sales tax also will be on the ballot this fall.
City Clerk Susan Roper will serve as election superintendent for the city. Roper recommended the city set qualifying for Monday through Wednesday, instead of Monday through Friday, to free up “substantial staff time.” She said a shorter qualifying period would also allow the city to transfer qualifying data to Walton County sooner. The county can then begin readying ballots for the election, according to Roper.
Early voting in Georgia will begin Oct. 12 and end Oct. 29. Mandatory Saturday voting is set for Oct. 16 and 23, and dates for the optional Sunday voting are Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 2 general election and Nov. 30 runoff election.
The city and the Social Circle city school system will each pay half the estimated $4,500 to $5,000 cost for early voting.
“We are required to have three poll workers per day to work the early voting,” Roper said.
Roper told council members the location for early voting in Social Circle still had to be determined. Finding a location that is large enough and can be used for three consecutive weeks could be a challenge, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.