Voters turned out early on Election Day to cast their ballots in the contentious presidential race, among many other national, state and local contests.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. but a line of voters had already assembled within St. Alban’s Episcopal Church long before then, huddling within the warm church fellowship hall from the cold wind outside while they waited for the polls to formally open and they could cast their ballots.
While early voting went on for three weeks before Tuesday, these voters turned out bright and early to vote on Election Day proper, for a variety of reasons.
Mike Fitzhenry of Monroe said he hadn’t been able to come out for early voting but made sure to do so on Election Day.
“I’ve been so busy I couldn’t come out and vote in early voting,” Fitzhenry said. “But I’ve always voted. I’ve always said, if you don’t vote, you can’t complain about what’s going on later.”
Fitzhenry said he especially wanted to vote in this election, where he hoped, perhaps vainly he said, his vote could help national divide.
“I truly hope this vote helps heal the country,” Fitzhenry said.
Jennifer Wages of Monroe was the first person to cast her ballot at St. Alban’s on Tuesday, putting her behind tens of thousands who already voted before Election Day but at the head of the line headed out.
“It’s my civic duty,” Wages said on why she came out to vote as she put on her peach sticker. “It’s what I’ve always done.”
Wages said she skipped early voting due to the long lines but also said it felt more natural to vote on Election Day itself.
“I just think it’s better on Election Day,” Wages said.
As for being the first person to cast a ballot at her precinct that morning, Wages said it was a neat feeling.
“It’s pretty cool,” she said.
