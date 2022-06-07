A Monroe teen remains in ICU after being shot multiple times at a party in Gwinnett County.
Another Monroe teen remains in custody charged on charges stemming from the shooting including seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a fireman or knife during the commission of a crime and one count of possession, transfer or receipt of a firearm.
According to an incident report from the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to a “person shot” call at an address on Callie Still Road. Upon arrival, responding officers found Jacob Connor Capes, 17, of Monroe lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his stomach. Reports indicate he was shot five times. Officers began administering first aid and Cape was then transported to a hospital and later to ICU where he remains.
Capes’ family has started a GoFundMe page to help with building medical expenses. His mother Rachel Spears said the incident has been “devastating.”
“It’s basically a day-by-day situation,” his mother said. “Nobody can give me a direct answer because nobody really knows from minute-to-minute. Everything changes so quickly, his vitals, temperature and oxygen levels, everything."
Eli Thomas Wright, 19 of Monroe, was named as a suspect and arrested. He remains in the Gwinnett County Jail where he is being held without bond. Wright was previously arrested in Walton County on charges of marijuana possession, terroristic threats and acts, criminal interference with government property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.