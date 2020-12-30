The Alcovy Circuit had been a model of stability but as with many aspects of life, 2020 changed everything.
The year ends with two new judges — both historic choices by the governor — and a third new judge about to take office after a wild election. But jury trials have been suspended and other court functions are being held under strict guidelines for social distancing.
As 2020 dawned, it appeared all five Superior Court seats would be on the ballot. It would be fairly neat.
Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr., who in 2002 became the first Black judge in the circuit, said he would run for an open seat on the state Supreme Court. Cheveda McCamy of Covington, the chief assistant district attorney of the Flint Circuit, planned to run for Johnson’s seat.
Judge Samuel D. Ozburn, who like Johnson hailed from Newton County, said he wouldn’t seek reelection and would retire at the end of the year. Lined up to seek his seat was District Attorney Layla H. Zon, also of Covington.
Also planning to retire was Judge Eugene M. Benton of Monroe, who has served since 2005. Although Covington attorney Bob Stansfield first said he would run for the Johnson seat, he decided to seek Benton’s post, opposing Monroe attorney Jeff Foster.
But in late January, Ozburn said he would retire at the end of April. That meant, instead of an election, Gov. Brian Kemp would appoint Ozburn’s successor.
And later, Justice Robert Benham also decided to retire early, and the Judicial Nominating Commission omitted Johnson from its list of finalists. So Johnson decided to run for reelection, prompting McCamy to instead oppose Foster and Stansfield for the Benton seat.
That race was to be decided in a May primary, which was delayed to June 9 due to the pandemic.
Foster led the field but couldn’t avoid a runoff. Stansfield finished third in his home county but got just enough votes in Walton to make the runoff.
Although neither candidate won a precinct in the other candidate’s county, Foster did better in Walton than Stansfield did in Newton. Foster got 52% of the overall vote and nearly 73% in Walton to claim the victory.
He will be sworn in Wednesday and take office Friday.
Meanwhile, Kemp appointed Zon to the role of judge to succeed Ozburn, and appointed Ozburn as a senior judge. Zon became the first female Superior Court judge in the circuit.
Zon was seated June 2, and on July 1, Johnson died from cardiac arrest after having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Chief Judge John M. Ott also had been diagnosed with the illness.
Kemp chose McCamy to succeed Johnson, making her the first Black woman to serve on the bench locally. She was seated Oct. 26.
Johnson would have been sworn in Wednesday to a fifth full term. He was reelected without opposition in June.
Also reelected without opposition were Ott and Judge Ken Wynne.
Zon’s ascension to a judgeship caused a vacancy for district attorney. Her chief deputy, Randy McGinley, has served as interim district attorney and was elected to the position permanently in November.
He becomes the first Walton resident to serve as district attorney since Ott gave up the role to become a judge in 1990.
