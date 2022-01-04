While a lot of Walton County residents are busy putting their holiday decorations away, Faith In Serving Humanity volunteers are finishing up efforts to provide relief to victims of the December tornadoes in Kentucky.
F.I.S.H. initiated its Mayfield KY Home Sweet Home Project less than a month ago. The goal, according to executive director Cindy Little, was to purchase at least two RVs that sleep eight, furnish them and send them to Mayfield, Kentucky.
F.I.S.H. bought four RVs at a cost of $107,000 from Mark Tuggle RV in Cumming, Little said Monday.
“We have collected $64,000 and funds continue to come in,” she said.
Little expects the RVs to arrive midweek. Volunteers will stock the campers with donated items and they will be driven to Mayfield early Saturday morning. Tornado survivors will find the RVs furnished with linens, pillows, basic groceries, toiletries, over-the-counter medicines, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, buckets, work gloves, trash bags, and other household necessities.
“We are also sending two washers and dryers that will be set up at a church in Mayfield for the families as well,” Little said. She suggests residents could donate laundry detergent and fabric softener.
“We are requesting notes and cards of encouragement to send to the families as well,” Little said.
Dena Huff, with The Partnership for Families, Children and Youth, helped sort donated items Monday morning alongside Scott Radcliffe with Walnut Grove Masonic Lodge #703.
“Walton County is my home,” Huff said. “My kids were born and raised here. If it [tornadoes] happened here, we would want someone to help us.”
Huff added that Little “has the biggest heart,” and credits Little for coming up with the stocked RV idea to assist people in Kentucky despite her recent recovery from surgery.
“We want to thank the community for their prayers and generosity,” Little said Monday.
— Denise Etheridge
