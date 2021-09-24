LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County employee died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash while he was on the job.
Police said 60-year-old Constantin George Bolof of Auburn was directing vehicles around an active construction site at Oak Grove Road and Henderson Lake Drive in unincorporated Loganville.
That’s near Grayson High School.
Senior Officer Hideshi Valle said a vehicle driven by Thomas Allen Burke hit Bolof, killing him.
Burke, 44, of 105 Lacey Oak Lane, Loganville, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police charged Burke with first-degree homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and reckless driving.
He also was detained on a Recorders’ Court charge of failure to yield at a construction site.
Valle said the Police Department extended its condolences to Bolof’s family and friends, and his co-workers at the Water Resources Department.
Man hurt when hit by vehicle in Loganville
Police accident investigators responded Tuesday night after a vehicle struck a man walking along Athens Highway.
It happened at the intersection of Skyland Drive, near Hill’s Ace Hardware.
Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound, toward Snellville, when the collision occurred.
Both westbound lanes of the highway were shut down for some time.
Robbie Schwartz, a spokesman for the city, said the victim was a 72-year-old man who lives on Skyland Drive.
“He was reportedly in the roadway when he was struck,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said Thursday that no charges were expected to be filed in the case and that the pedestrian was in stable condition.
