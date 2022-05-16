State and local law enforcement officials have determined a double shooting Monday morning in Loganville was the result of a murder-suicide.
Just after 10 a.m. Monday, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 920 Lakeside Court.
Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds.
“Upon further investigation, we can confirm this is a case of murder-suicide,” Chief M.D. Lowry said. “On-scene evidence and eyewitness statements confirm that Clinton George Cunningham, 31, shot and killed Andanae DeShawn Gates, 30, and then took his own life as officers were arriving on scene.”
The Loganville Police Department was assisted in investigating the shootings by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's office in the case, Chief Lowry said.
He thanked the agencies for their assistance at a Monday press conference.
