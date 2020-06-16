MONROE, Ga. — All but one Walton EMC customer in the county had service restored within 24 hours of Monday’s severe thunderstorms.
“We had about 1,100 out in Walton County last night with 13 broken poles,” Greg Brooks, the community and public relations director for Monroe-based Walton Electric Membership Corp., said Tuesday.
The storms hit about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The worst damage in Walton County was in the area of Cannon Farm, Sandy Creek and Center Hill Church roads in the southwestern part of the county.
No one was injured, Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said.
The National Weather Service said the damage was a result of “significant wind gusts” with hail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.