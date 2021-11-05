A difference of just 21 votes handed victory to Monroe City Council candidate Charles Boyce IV, who challenged incumbent City Councilman Ross Bradley for the District 3 seat in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Boyce received 252 votes to Bradley’s 231 out of a total 483 votes in the district race.
“I would like to send words of appreciation and gratitude to my family, friends and supporters,” Boyce told The Walton Tribune on Friday. “As I embark upon this journey I will remain true to my words and I will be the voice of my district. I know that all the effort of my entire team made me capable of being your newly elected District 3 councilman. I will continue to be visible in the community. I look forward to working with my colleagues starting in January. Can’t wait to get out all the wonderful ideas I have for district 3, but most importantly hearing the voice of the people and making sure their voice is heard as well. I’m extremely passionate about people, and also this city. I’m excited for the future of Monroe, and will continue to let God lead my footsteps as I work for my community. I’m a truly blessed Individual.”
Boyce told the Walton Tribune in August that if elected he would work to unify the community and that the city should continue to plan for smart growth. He also touched on the need to address other issues facing the city, such as racial and economic inequity and a lack of affordable housing.
Boyce, who works in social services, is active in his church, volunteers in the community and advocates for the elderly and disabled. He was raised in Monroe and attended Walton County public schools. Boyce is studying for a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Bradley will complete one term, having been elected to the City Council in 2017. He succeeded Nathan Purvis who had resigned earlier that year.
Bradley is a mortgage loan officer with Avondale Mortgage and was previously in the restaurant industry with ties to Amici, Silver Queen and Your Pie. He attended George Walton Academy in Monroe, and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi.
Bradley told the Tribune via email, that he is disappointed over his loss but is confident another opportunity “will present itself.”
“Every time something thwarts my plans for what my heart desires, I am reminded that God’s plan and my plan aren’t always going to be the same,” Bradley said.
The Councilman said he is passionate about economic development and lauded city leaders and staff’s teamwork.
“During my time as the City Council liaison to the Downtown Development Authority, we were able to facilitate and support a tremendous growth effort in the heartbeat of our city,” he said. “Sadie Krawzcyk and Leigh Anne Aldridge have proven they are an unstoppable team that has a true heart for creating a downtown that is the example for our state.
“Serving on the Airport Committee, and under the leadership of Chris Bailey, we were able to improve the airport in ways that many thought would take generations.”
Bradley said he has also focused on upgrading the city’s parks.
“While I would like to be a part of the future expansion of our parks, I know, for certain, that we have been able to provide safe, clean, and community driven parks that will foster relationships amongst our citizens and provide a place where families and friends can gather to relax, converse, and play together.”
He said he was most proud of the council’s recent initiative to raise Monroe police officers’ salaries by 20% and proposed new retirement plan for police and firefighters that “allows them benefits that demonstrates how much we appreciate their love and sacrifice to this community.”
He praised Police Chief R.V. Watts and Fire Chief Andrew Dykes for creating a positive culture in their respective departments.
Bradley said he has been honored to serve the city and that he has offered to meet with Boyce and “give him every bit of knowledge and direction I can.”
“I will make my exit confidently knowing that [City Manager] Logan Propes, the Mayor, the Council, and the team at City Hall have our best interest at heart, and that they are capable of continuing the legacy we have been working so hard to create,” he continued. “This is not the end for me. Servant leadership defines who I am, and I will be involved in this city for many, many years to come.”
