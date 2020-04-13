MONROE, Ga. — Walton County appears to have been spared the worst of storm damage overnight.
Severe weather raked the Southeast on Easter and continued its tear east through Georgia on Sunday night into Monday morning.
But the National Weather Service had no immediate damage reports for Walton County. In fact, the only report in surrounding counties was a tree down on a structure in the 3200 block of Cardinal Lake Drive, 2 miles south-southeast of Duluth in Gwinnett County.
The weather service reported apparent tornado damage in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Murray and Walker counties.
Western Walton County including Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle, Walnut Grove, Between and Jersey went under a severe thunderstorm warning at 2:53 a.m., when radar indicated a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts over the Panola Mountain State Park.
The warning also covered Rockdale, southern DeKalb, southeastern Gwinnett, northwestern Henry, northeastern Clayton and northern Newton counties. It expired at 3:30 a.m. as the storm weakened below severe limits.
The storms did cause numerous power outages across the state.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, Walton Electric Membership Corp. reported 109 customer-owners in Walton County without service, mostly in the Walnut Grove area.
Georgia’s electric cooperatives reported 82,622 outages as of 6:45 am., more than half of them in the north and northeastern sectors of the state.
Georgia Power Co. had 69,621 customers offline.