Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez offered The Walton Tribune a summary of his three goals for the city, and a brief update on how Loganville has fared during the pandemic and over the past three years.
The mayor said the first item on his to-do list was to keep the city moving, meaning improve traffic flow in the city.
He said there were issues with various busy intersections such as the one at Lawrenceville Road and C.S. Floyd/state Route 81. The city worked with the Georgia Department of Transportation on these road improvement projects by installing dedicated turn lanes and turn signals, according to the mayor.
Martinez also described his second goal, the effort to clean up the city by partnering with local churches on community trash clean-ups. He said the next date set for a community clean-up is March 6.
Martinez said the city would provide volunteers with gloves, vests, and picks and might ensure security by slowing traffic down on busy roads like Old Loganville Road.
“It’s all about safety first,” he said. “We just need the volunteers.”
The mayor said community clean-ups have averaged 40-50 volunteers and 60-70 bags of trash cleared from city roadways.
Thirdly, Martinez said he wants Loganville to continue to grow into a community where people can “live, work and play.”
“Our Main Street is a small main street,” he said. “We do have about a half a mile that stretches from Highway 78 to I-20, and our city hall is there, and we were going to try to develop that area. The council voted it down last year.”
Martinez was referring to a $180 million mixed-use redevelopment project rejected by the city council last March. The vote to halt the project came after numerous citizens voiced their concerns with the proposed building of rental apartments as part of the project. Project organizers had also recommended expanding public parks and green space, improving public infrastructure and providing a new city hall, library and retail spaces, according to previous reporting by the Tribune.
Loganville city manager Danny Roberts declined to comment on the defunct revitalization project, stating that any future proposals for development must come before the mayor and council for consideration.
The mayor touted the fact several new eateries have come to Loganville in recent years, such as the Popeye’s opening on a previously rundown site where a tire store once stood and a Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders restaurant. Martinez said other retail businesses, like Hobby Lobby, also opened in Loganville.
“They see the potential is there for them.”
Martinez said plans to move the O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville are currently on hold. He said the Azalea Regional Library System had received a $2 million grant from the state for a new library but the city would have to match those funds to move forward on the project.
“Right now we don’t have that kind of money,” he said.
He added the local library is one of the busiest in the regional system.
“I like the library because it’s good for the kids. It’s more than checking out a book. You’d be surprised how many people come in to the library to download their IRS forms.”
Martinez admitted the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the community and presented city leaders unique challenges. City council meetings are still held virtually and city hall is closed except by appointment in order to protect staff and citizens, he said.
Martinez advises the public to be aware of Covid and take precautions, but not to fear the virus. He encourages citizens who are now eligible to get the vaccine – healthcare workers, first responders and those aged 65 and older – to do so. Some Publix and Kroger pharmacies are on track to administer the vaccine, as is the Georgia Department of Health. Local residents should call the DPH office in Athens/Clarke County for an appointment, according to Martinez.
The mayor said after the lockdown early last spring, the city gradually opened up its businesses in June. Loganville even continued its outdoor “Groovin’ on the Green” concert series and festivals, he said.
“We’re excited about the future of Loganville,” Martinez said.
Martinez was elected mayor in 2017. He had previously served on city council. His mayoral term ends this year and he has not said if he intends to run for reelection.
“I love the city, I love what I’m doing,” he said. “It’s great to work with the staff and the citizens also. I’m just going to wait for the decision.”
