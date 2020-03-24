MONROE, Ga. — City officials said they’re crafting a response to the emergency wrought by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Logan Propes, the city administrator, told The Walton Tribune on Monday he and other officials are working on “a well-thought-out set of ordinance and policy amendments” for the City Council to consider at an upcoming meeting.
The Georgia Municipal Association on Tuesday asked all cities in the state to declare public health emergencies, including the implementation of a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The GMA also suggested banning public gatherings of 10 people or more.
Loganville and Social Circle both conducted emergency meetings Monday to declare states of emergency, but both stopped short of a mandatory curfew.
Mayor John Howard called an emergency meeting for 10 a.m. Thursday. The city will use Zoom to conduct the meeting, and citizens will be able to call in to view it on their computers or smartphones, or dial in and listen.
“We have had a lot of input from the business community as well as our public safety departments as to their respective needs during this trying time,” Propes said. “Our goal is not to be reactionary but to give due consideration to health and welfare planning as well as assistance within the broader economic climate.”
Propes noted city services remain functioning, although walk-in businesses is restricted.
The drive-thru at City Hall is open for payments and to drop off paperwork. Propes noted that could change if the overall health situation changes.
Citizens with service-related issues may call the city’s customer service line at 770-267-3429.