BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — The state insurance and safety fire commissioner’s office confirmed the identity of the woman killed in a house fire last week.
Arlene Krukoski, 74, was found dead by firefighters Thursday afternoon in the rear bedroom of a mobile home on Bold Springs Road.
Commissioner John F. King said investigators determined an electrical space heater was plugged into the rear wall of the kitchen and said abnormal electrical activity could not be ruled out as a cause.
King’s Fire Investigation Unit assisted Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating. King said it was the 113th fire death in the state this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.