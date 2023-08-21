Jon Spear

The Republican field for Walton County Sheriff is expanding yet again.

A third Republican candidate has thrown his hat into the ring to seek the position of Sheriff of Walton County. Monroe City Marshal Jon Spear has announced his intention to seek the office.

