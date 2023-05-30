The colors red, white and blue were proudly on display Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial Park in Monroe.
The annual Memorial Day ceremony recognized those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. American Legion Post 233 made the presentation of colors before Archbishop Foley Beach gave the invovation.
