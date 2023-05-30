Memorial Day 2023

The Rev. Joe Buffaloe performs the National Anthem during Monday’s Memorial Day Service at the Veterans Memorial Park in Monroe. Deborah Stewart photo | Special to the Tribune

The colors red, white and blue were proudly on display Monday morning at the Veterans Memorial Park in Monroe.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony recognized those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. American Legion Post 233 made the presentation of colors before Archbishop Foley Beach gave the invovation.

