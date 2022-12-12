What do you know? The name on the ballot does matter.
Republican voters in Georgia would have done well to have learned a lesson from our neighbor to the west.
In 2017, Alabama voters had a special election to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions after President Trump had selected Sessions as his attorney general.
That hiring led to one of the biggest upsets in the history of elections, especially in modern times.
Luther Strange, the state’s attorney general, had been appointed to the position but faced several Republicans in the special election primary. Despite being endorsed by President Trump, Strange would eventually lose the Republican contest to Roy Moore, a former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.
Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, won the Democratic nomination but it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Moore was going to win. After all, this was deep Republican Red Alabama. There is no way a Democrat was going to win this race in current times.
As college football analyst Lee Corso says, “Not so fast my friend.”
In mid-November 2017, multiple women alleged that Moore had made unwanted advances or sexual assaults on them when he was in his early thirties and they were in their teens (the youngest was 14 at the time), attracting widespread national media coverage of the election.
As a result of these allegations, many national Republican leaders and office holders called for Moore to withdraw from the special election or rescinded their endorsements of him.
Still, most political analysts predicted Moore would still win. It might be by a smaller margin than originally thought but he would still win. He was the Republican in the race in Alabama after all.
However, when all was said and done, it was Jones, the Democrat, who won the race (it was very close) and went to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama.
Moore refused to concede the race but eventually had no choice.
Almost immediately, Jones was declared the most vulnerable member of the U.S. Senate. In fact, he would lose when he ran for a full term.
Moore ran again this time but did not get the Republican nomination.
There was plenty of talk in the Jones-Moore race about whether enough Republicans would vote for their nominee, simply because, well, he was their party’s nominee.
That turned out not to be the case despite some die-hards saying they did not believe Moore was guilty of the accusations. (Why? Well, because Moore was a Republican.)
All of this brings us to 2022 in Georgia. Democrat Raphael Warnock was trying for a full six-year term after finishing the unexpired term of Republican Johnny Isakson, who passed away while still holding elected office.
Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the position by Governor Brian Kemp, in a 2022 runoff following a “jungle primary” of more than 20 candidates. It was a rare thing to have Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, independents and even a candidate from the Green Party on the ballot at the same time.
Herschel Walker, on paper, seemed to be a good pick for Georgia Republicans to unseat Warnock in 2022. He had the backing of former President Trump and has long been an icon in Georgia from his playing days in Athens where he led the Bulldogs to the 1980 National Championship and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. You can’t buy his level of name recognition.
While some probably knew of the personal baggage Walker would bring to the race, most probably did not realize just how much baggage there was.
Walker was accused by multiple women of telling them they had to have an abortion after he got them pregnant. Reports suffered that Walker had fathered numerous children that he did not support. One son he did acknowledge, said Walker threatened to kill his mother and him.
It got to the point that many Georgia Republicans just could not vote for Walker. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said he went into his voting precinct on the runoff election day and left his ballot blank.
State agriculture commissioner Gary Black, who ran against Walker in the primary only to be steamrolled like one of Herschel’s opponents on the gridiron, said in an interview that any man who puts a gun to his wife’s head cannot be viewed as good in any way.
Black was not the only Republican who ran against Walker in the primary.
The former college and football star ignored his primary opponents, however, and won easily with no runoff.
Walker never debated or took part in a single candidate forum with his Republican rivals. In reality, he didn’t need to. He was going to win the primary and he and his advisors knew it.
Governor Brian Kemp, who is fast becoming one of the most popular Republicans in the history of Georgia, did not campaign with Walker during the general election campaign. There are some who try to make excuses as to why, but, in reality, Walker needed Kemp a lot more than the governor needed the man who once wore #34.
Walker deserves credit for battling mental illness. Few would doubt he has brain damage from his years on the gridiron.
Yet, his massive name recognition was not enough for some Republican voters. They couldn’t hold their nose and vote for their party’s nominee.
It is very similar to what happened in Alabama.
As Alabama Republican voters learned, now have Georgia voters. The candidate on the ballot does matter.
It’s refreshing in many ways to see voters take their conscience with them into the voter’s booth or for their conscience to keep them at home. That is certainly not always the case.
While Walker won Walton County (see precinct totals above on this page), he ended up with 48.6 statewide in the runoff. That is an impressive total for many, but in Georgia, it is far below what Republican statewide candidates expect to compile.
Some are blaming Trump for this loss. Some are blaming national Republicans for not doing more to help the campaign. Some are blaming Governor Kemp, even though he did campaign with Walker after the General Election although it was when Kemp had nothing to lose at the ballot box.
In the end, those Georgia Republicans should maybe point the finger of blame at themselves. They had some solid options in the GOP primary but most chose to ignore them. Walker had the name recognition and celebrity status in the state but the baggage that was tied to him was simply too much. Holding one’s nose was not sufficient for some. At least, not this time. We’ll see if the lesson was learned when Warnock is up for re-election in six years.
Chris Bridges has a life-long interest in politics and political campaigns. He voted for the first time Georgia’s 1990 primary election and has not missed an opportunity since.
