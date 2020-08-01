GOOD HOPE, Ga. — Charges are possible after a crash Friday that put multiple people in hospitals.
A 38-year-old man from Athens driving east on Georgia 186 drifted off the roadway, overcorrected and went off the other side of the highway before striking a culvert.
His Toyota sedan overturned multiple times, ejecting two juvenile passengers.
It happened at about 3:45 p.m. near Jones Pine Road, about 1.5 miles southwest of North High Shoals.
One of the two young passengers who was ejected was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, and the other two were flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, also with serious injuries.
The driver, Taheem Washington, was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe.
The Troop E Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
