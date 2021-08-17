Candidate Terry Parsons envisions “small town” development for Loganville. Parsons announced his candidacy for a seat on the Loganville City Council following a regular council meeting last Thursday.
Parsons and other City Council hopefuls pledged to qualify this week for the Nov. 2 municipal election in Loganville. Three at-large council seats and the mayor’s seat are up for grabs this year.
“We currently have candidates who have in the past supported the Connolly development of a large number of apartments,” Parsons told The Walton Tribune. “One announced they want 100-plus apartments and another is campaigning on selling the current city hall to a developer and building a new city hall somewhere else even though a city sponsored survey shows the citizens are against this proposal.”
Parsons said he represents the group of residents that opposed Connolly’s proposed redevelopment plan.
He claims he can offer voters a “clear choice” in laying groundwork for the city’s future.
“The Main Street area across from the United Methodist Church should be developed with a few simple shops that have attached loft apartments above that the owner can either live in or rent out,” Parsons suggested. He would also like to create a historical business owners association to “encourage and support updating the street presence in way that is in keeping with the historical age of the buildings.”
Parsons moved to Loganville in 1991. He owns a business and raised a family in the city. Parsons recently served on the Citizens Advisory Group that produced a survey to gather resident input to help inform elected officials about the type of development citizens want for Loganville.
Traffic congestion, which was a top concern for most survey respondents, is also an issue for Parsons.
“All you have to do is look down Highway 78 or Highway 20 and you can see the wave of high-density living heading our way,” he said. “Our city is trapped by three state highways that does not allow for free traffic movement now. Imagine if 300-500 apartments (600 to 1,000 more cars) were built in downtown?”
Parsons also does not support selling city hall property or building a new library on Main Street across from the Methodist Church. He has recommended a plan for downtown revitalization.
“The current city hall’s 10 acres should become the destination heart of our city where citizens can transact business with the revitalized city hall facing Grayson or go to the new library next to CS Floyd Street; then get an ice cream or coffee from the enterprise zone shops off Main Street and sit in the park that lays between the library and city hall,” he said. “I have posted a conceptual drawing on Facebook that has been out there for some time.”
The candidate said he has never shied away from making his opinions known.
“I have spoken before the Board of Education about different issues I felt strongly about,” he said. “I have spoken before the Walton County Commission over similar issues. I have been before the City Council of Loganville about concerns, and spoken with past mayors.”
