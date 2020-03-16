All schools in Georgia will be closed through the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday, closing schools from Wednesday through March 31.
“To keep our students, teachers and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary and postsecondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020, to March 31, 2020,” Kemp said in a statement.
“This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead.”
The two local public school systems, Walton County School District and Social Circle City Schools, said last week they would close starting Monday for up to two weeks.
Kemp’s order came the same day the University of Georgia System said it would move to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester at all 26 institutions.
Students will not be allowed to return to their campuses without permission.