Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.