MONROE, Ga. — Sheriff Joe Chapman endorsed local businessman Marc McMain in the race for Congress next year.
Chapman, the longest-serving constitutional officer in Walton County, waded into the wide-open race to follow Rep. Jody Hice by offering his support for a local candidate.
“Today, I’m proud to endorse Mark McMain for Congress,” Chapman said in a statement released by McMain’s campaign first to The Walton Tribune.
“Marc has the leadership traits and conservative values that we need in Washington, D.C. Marc is a rock-solid supporter of law enforcement and first responders. He will be a strong voice in the fight against liberal pressures to defund the police.
“I encourage all conservatives to support Marc’s campaign against the radical pushback from Washington, D.C.”
McMain said he was proud to have Chapman’s backing.
“Sheriff Chapman knows that we need to send an outsider to Washington,” McMain said. “I’m a true conservative and the ultimate Washington outsider. I’m going to Congress to push back against the liberal lunacy and fight for the America First agenda.”
Hice, a Republican from Greensboro, is running for secretary of state in an attempt to unseat GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger next year.
In addition to McMain, running for the Republican nomination are Andrew Alvey, a recent University of Georgia master’s graduate who works with nonprofits and churches; state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville; former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun of Athens; Jackson trucking company owner Mike Collins; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry; demolition company owner Matt Richards of Bethlehem; and certified banking fraud examiner Charles V. Rupert of Monroe.
Democrats in the race include Johns Creek resident Kimberly Clark Reuter, who grew up in Loganville; Tabitha Johnson-Green of Washington County and Phyllis D. Hatcher of Rockdale County also have filed paperwork.
McMain is the owner of Town Values magazine. He and his wife, Liliana, have two sons, Matthew and Marcus. Matthew attends the U.S. Naval Academy and Marcus soon will attend Georgia College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.