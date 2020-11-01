MONROE, Ga. — Sen. David Perdue brought his campaign to Walton County this weekend in hopes of firing up the base in the final days of his reelection bid.
Polls show Perdue in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, but the first-term senator noted he's been here before.
Six years ago, his tight race against Michelle Nunn turned into an 8-point win. He noted polls showed tight races or even Democrat wins in the 2018 governor's race or Hillary Clinton carrying Georgia against Donald Trump four years ago.
“There are enough people out there in Georgia who believe like we do, and if they just vote, we win,” he said. “It’s just like ’18. It’s just like the miracle of ’16. Remember, Trump was down 5 points in the state, and he won by about 5 points. These polls, they’re really not accurate.”
Perdue brought along Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Georgia governor from 2003-11 and also his first cousin, with his own tales of proving the pollsters wrong.
Sonny Perdue said an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said he'd lose badly to incumbent Roy Barnes in the 2002 governor's race. Instead, he won and started a streak of five straight GOP wins for the Governor's Mansion.
“We share the same never-quit DNA,” the ag secretary said.
Perdue's visit came a day after Georgia's other senator visited Monroe looking to lock down votes in heavily Republican Walton County. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is trying to secure the right to fill out the remainder of the term to which Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her, and she visited with former Ambassador Nikki Haley.
In another campaign stop Saturday, David Perdue backed Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've got to defeat COVID; would you rather have Joe Biden at the helm or Donald Trump at the helm to defeat this virus? I know who I'd rather have, Donald Trump," Perdue said in Forsyth County.
The election is Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. around the state. The secretary of state's office said 52% of Walton County's eligible active voters already cast their ballots, either during a three-week in-person period or by absentee ballots cast by mail or in secure drop boxes.
