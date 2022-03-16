MONROE, Ga. — Walton County sheriff’s staff earned praise from federal agents for their work to help stop a suspect in a string of scams.
James D. Abbate, the assistant special agent in charge of the Homeland Security investigations office in Pittsburgh, wrote Sheriff Joe Chapman earlier this month to commend several agents for their work in capturing a suspect operating in Walton County and elsewhere.
Abbate singled out analyst Karisa Drouault, Detectives Denny Wells and Eric Whitlow, Deputy Jewshua Arango and Capt. Kirk McElroy. They worked to arrest 25-year-old Adrian Paul Orozco Perez of Kissimmee, Florida, at a home in Social Circle on Feb. 28.
“I got a phone call from an elderly resident I’ve known a long time. He called me on the weekend about a week or two ago,” Chapman recalled recently. “He said somebody called him and said his granddaughter had been in an accident and was in jail and he was her lawyer and needed to post bond.”
The man who got the initial call didn’t give any money but told the caller he could come by the house to get it.
“I got some investigators to sit on the house and the guy showed up to collect the money, and we arrested him,” Chapman said. “I didn’t know it had gotten as big as it has, but Homeland Security out of Pennsylvania picked up the case.”
According to jail records, Orozco Perez faces three counts of theft by deception, three counts of exploitation or intimidation of an elderly or disabled person, and two counts of financial identity fraud. He remained in the Walton County Jail on Monday night, held without bond.
Chapman said most similar scams have someone call and demand money through a prepaid gift card.
“Generally they want the victims to go to Walgreens and get a GreenDot credit card and you can never track those, but this guy showed up,” he said. “I know we’ve had people that have given them money and there’s no way to track it down like that.”
He said Orozco Perez asked for about $9,000, and Chapman said several people in Walton County have fallen for similar scams.
The sheriff had some pretty simple advice: “If there’s a warrant on you, they’re not going to call you,” he said. “They’re going to come see you.”
