MONROE, Ga. — Three people accused of murder in Social Circle will get their first appearance in court this week.
Omar Omari Marsh, Elicia Danielle Rivera and Tommy Charles Webb Jr., all face preliminary hearings in Walton County Magistrate Court. The hearings are set for 9 a.m. before Chief Magistrate Judge Mike Burke.
The hearing will be conducted largely by video conference due to the ongoing pandemic.
Social Circle police were called to Thurman Baccus Road on the morning of May 15 when two people were found shot in the street. James Evans and Jaymie Whitlock soon were pronounced dead.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later said Evans and Whitlock were taken from a home in Monroe and driven to the shooting scene.
Tommy Charles Webb Jr., 20, of Athens, Ga., was arrested Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and charged with murder.
Webb, 20, of Athens, was arrested June 3 while in the Clarke County Jail. He’s now charged with two counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the Street Gant Terrorism and Prevention Act and making a false statement.
Omar Marsh, 26, of Gainesville, Ga., was arrested and charged with being a party to a crime.
All are felonies.
Elicia Rivera, 36, of Gainesville, Ga., was arrested and charged with being a party to a crime.
Marsh, 26, and Rivera, 36, both of Gainesville, face charges of malice murder. Marsh is also charged with violation of the gang law and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Expected to testify will be investigators from the Social Circle Police Department, GBI and Walton County district attorney’s office.
Interim District Attorney Randy McGinley said one defendant will be present for the hearing Friday in court, while one will appear via teleconference from the Walton County Jail.
Marsh will appear from the Newton County Jail, where he’s been housed since June 6.
