Robert Hawk Jr., a Walton County native and longtime area Realtor, died Wednesday. He was 68.
Robert Hawk’s younger brother, Richard Hawk, said his brother was a dedicated family man, having raised two children and having two grandchildren.
“He was real easy going, always nice. He was raised that way,” Hawk’s brother said. “He enjoyed the community, he enjoyed people.”
A person of faith, Robert Hawk was a member of Harmony Baptist Church, according to Richard Hawk.
“That’s where we started as children. He also attended 1025 Church. He liked Tommy (Pastor Fountain) up there.”
Robert Hawk worked in real estate for 34 years, according to his brother Richard. Robert Hawk was with Honest Realty of Monroe as an associate broker.
“He used to sell a lot of land,” said Robbie Thomas, owner of Honest Realty. “If you bought land in Walton County you probably bought from Robert.”
Thomas said he worked with Hawk at Century 21 for about nine years before the local firm merged with Coldwell Banker.
“I went another direction and started my own company in 2016,” Thomas said.
Hawk came to work with Thomas at Honest Realty in 2019.
“He was a good man. You couldn’t help but like him. He always had stories to tell,” Thomas said. “I don’t think I can replace him.”
Hawk also served numerous years on the Board of Tax Assessors and served as chairman of that board. He was a member of Campton Masonic Lodge 566, according to his obituary.
Thomas said Hawk played a major role in encouraging him to join the Free Masons.
In 2012, Hawk ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Walton County tax commissioner. Speaking at the time about why he chose to run for office, he was quoted in The Tribune as having said, “I want to serve the people of Walton County. It’s a desire in me. I want to help taxpayers anyway I can. I am the type of person you can sit down with.”
Hawk attended Monroe Area High School and graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. After his time at ABAC, he returned to the community to raise cotton on his family’s farm.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1025 Church in Monroe with Rev. Tommy Fountain officiating.
Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hawk’s full obituary can be found at WaltonTribune.com and will appear in Wednesday’s newspaper.
