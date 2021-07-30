Two local nonprofits that serve the poor keep the dignity of their clients intact. However, each group takes a different approach when it comes to housing.
Faith In Serving Humanity offers numerous services including rental and utility assistance. The goal is to keep low-income residents from becoming homeless, according to FISH Executive Director Cindy Little.
Little said FISH provides clients emergency lodging in certain situations such as eviction or a fire, she said.
“First we try to see if they have family that will take them in,” Little said. FISH will help by paying for a displaced person or family’s transportation to ensure they have a way to get to relatives that can house them.
Little said many of the ministry’s clients are the working poor. They work low wage jobs, she said, like waiting on tables in local restaurants or cleaning the homes of Monroe’s wealthy. Therefore, they struggle to pay rent or cannot afford a house mortgage.
HOPEMonroe wants to provide poor residents quality, affordable homes, board member David Dickinson said. The organization is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to offer low-income families a chance at home ownership.
“Monroe suffers from generational poverty,” Dickinson said. “People not owning their own homes, being at the mercy of landlords, and as everybody in this community knows, you’re talking about landlords who own huge amounts of property.”
The largest landlord in Monroe is Harry Arnold, according to Dickinson, who estimates Arnold owns about 1,000 rental units including houses, duplexes and apartments.
“The second largest landlord owns north of 300 units that are controlled under different LLCs (limited liability corporations),” Dickinson said.
Dickinson said the city was taking steps to address poverty when the recession hit Monroe in the mid- to late 2000s.
“And it made it very easy for your major landlords and a bunch of wannabes to buy up properties at very low prices and turn them into rentals that are now generating tremendous income,” he said.
Little said there have been developers who were willing to build affordable housing in Monroe.
“And that has been shut down,” she said.
Dickinson said most people don’t understand the desperation people caught in the cycle of generational poverty feel. Dickinson, who grew up dirt poor in deep Appalachia, said education gave him a way out. Now he tries to give back.
“It’s not a handout,” Dickinson said. “A handout doesn’t work.”
HOPEMonroe taking
a different direction
HOPEMonroe has partnered with Habitat because the older organization has valuable resources, Dickinson said.
He also suggested that with Habitat’s help, HOPEMonroe could build pocket neighborhoods for low-income folks.
Dickinson reasons that because the city has approved an infill development overlay that allows for more dense housing, Habitat and HOPEMonroe may be able to acquire “enough of a footprint to build several houses so that they’re all occupied by folks who are purchasing from Habitat. Because it has its own financing.”
“We have had properties donated to us,” Dickinson continued. “Which is a good way for some of these landlords to dispose of properties they don’t want to spend the money on. And then they, of course, get a tax credit.”
HOPEMonroe, which is faith-based, follows the Habitat model when assisting clients, according to Dickinson.
“We have the same requirements,” he said. “You go to financial counseling, you have to build up your bank account. You have to show that you’re going to stick with the program, you’re going to stick to a budget.”
Program beneficiaries must also attend a church, Dickinson said.
“And even if they’re renting, they have to feel like they have an ownership in the community,” he said. “If you’ve never lived day to day in poverty, it’s very hard to understand the desperation. It just is. And it’s easy for people who are living comfortably to say ‘Why don’t these people work harder, why don’t they do more?’ You get a lot of stereotyping. It’s not that easy.”
Dickinson said low-income tenants that rent substandard homes often pay high utility bills, because the homes they live in are not energy efficient.
“Monroe has some of the lowest utility rates in Georgia because they’re part of MEAG (the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia),” he said. “But if you have no insulation, your windows are inefficient … it’s the materials used. We want to move toward (energy-) efficient houses.”
Dickinson urges middle-income residents to accept future neighbors living in quality, low-income housing.
“It’s not going to lower the value of adjacent properties,” he said.
Landlords with rundown properties that are devalued on the tax digest are the problem, Dickinson said.
“And this is how it works: they’ll have one of these houses for years,” he said. “It will be on the tax digest for $25,000-$30,000, and they put very little money into it … for improvements. And yet that $30,000 house they’ll be renting it to a family for $1,000-$1,200 a month.”
Then, if someone buys and renovates a home next to a rundown rental property, they discover that the rental property is devalued and the landlord pays nothing in taxes, Dickinson said. The tax assessor would then consider the newly renovated home an “outlier.”
“Therefore they will tax hers at the quarter of a million she paid for it, but they won’t raise the assessments on the ones around hers because hers is an outlier,” he said. “This is part of what makes this such a cash cow for these people; they pay nothing in taxes, basically.”
Dickinson maintains that no one is trying to force low-income residents out of their homes. He suggests freezing the valuation on homes owned by legacy owners when a neighborhood undergoes revitalization.
“If the property passes to someone else, then it goes to market valuation,” he said. “Rental property, that’s a different thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.