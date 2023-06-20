Monroe Town Green

The Town Green facility continues to make progress. Officials are looking at a fall opening. This pic was taken in April. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Monroe mayor John Howard said he still expects a fall opening for the city’s Town Green facility.

“It is moving forward,” the mayor said Monday. “When you find a property like this one there are many things that get uneathered that have to be addressed but we are still looking at a fall opening. We are just not sure whether it will be l be Sept. 1 or Oct. 1.”

I think it would have been a good idea to mention where in Monroe this facility is being built and what sort of function it will have....

